Atlanta Strip Clubs Band Together to Stay Open on Super Bowl Sunday

Finally ... a story about people in this country coming together, despite their differences, to achieve a common goal AND give the economy a boost.

GOD BLESS ATLANTA STRIP CLUBS!!!

Here's the deal -- adult entertainment venues in the ATL aren't allowed to be open on Sundays unless they also serve as restaurants. This is obviously bad news for food-free joints hoping to take advantage of thousands of extra folks in town for Super Bowl 53 ... but they weren't going to let the business opp pass without a fight.

So, several of the city's popular strip clubs -- including Blue Flame Lounge, The Cheetah and Magic City -- banded together and went to City Council to ask for an exception for Super Bowl Sunday ... and they got it! Somehow no one found out about the meeting and reported it.

Those in charge also agreed to let the clubs stay open an extra hour the entire week of the big game ... so the lights won't come on until 4 AM from January 28 through February 4.

As for the entertainment, Jackie -- the owner of Blue Flame -- says it has girls coming from Miami, L.A., NYC, Houston, Virginia and North Carolina who meet all of its requirements for the special weekend -- bomb body, pretty face, smell good ... and no bullet wounds.

Mr. Magic from Magic City tells us he'll have professional pole experts in the house -- the same ones who danced with Cardi B at Coachella -- putting on a nude Cirque du Soleil-esque show.

BTW ... all the dancers are required to have permits in Atlanta -- which cost $350 -- so the strip club exception means cha-ching for the city too.

USA! USA! USA!