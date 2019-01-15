Kim Zolciak Leads Family Discussion Best ATL Strip Clubs Are ...

EXCLUSIVE

Planning on going to Atlanta for the Super Bowl?!

Great -- because here's Kim Zolciak and her family telling TMZ Sports the "can't-miss" and MUST-MISS strip clubs in the ATL!!!

Kim -- along with husband Kroy Biermann and daughter Brielle -- know every square inch of the strip club layout in Atlanta and walked us through the best and worst spots in the city.

In case you didn't know, the former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star used to wait tables at the Cheetah ... so she knows her stuff.

To be honest, seems Kroy needs to brush up on his booty club knowledge -- but the real star of this clip is Brielle ... who keeps it ALL THE WAY REAL when discussing the most famous jiggle joints in her city.

Watch. Take notes. Enjoy!