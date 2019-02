Hot Blonde Car Washer in 'Cool Hand Luke' 'Memba Her?!

Hot Blonde Car Washer in 'Cool Hand Luke' 'Memba Her?!

Joy Harmon is best known for playing the bubbly blonde who gives the chain gang a soapy show in the classic car wash scene -- opposite Paul Newman and George Kennedy -- in the classic 1967 film, "Cool Hand Luke." Guess what she looks like now!