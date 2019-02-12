'Daily Show' Jordan Klepper Busted During Atlanta Protest Charged with Criminal Trespass

'Daily Show' Comedian Jordan Klepper Arrested for Criminal Trespass

12:33 PM PT -- Law enforcement sources confirm that Klepper was part of a group of 9 people who, just after 10 AM, interrupted a Board of Regents meeting with chanting. When asked to leave, the participants locked arms and refused.

They were all arrested and charged with criminal trespass.

11:54 AM PT -- A rep for Klepper confirms he was arrested while shooting a segment for his show. The rep says it's expected Jordan will be released tonight. Comedian and former 'Daily Show' correspondent Jordan Klepper ﻿just got busted by cops in Atlanta during a protest to support undocumented students.

Klepper and several others disrupted a Board of Regents meeting at the state capitol. We're told Klepper and the others refused to leave the gathering ... so cops stepped in. Someone on scene tells us the comedian was shooting his documentary series, "Klepper," when the incident went down.

As for the protest ... we're told it was against a policy barring undocumented students from enrolling or working on campus.

About 11 people were arrested in support of undocumented students after disrupting and refusing to leave a Board of Regents meeting. pic.twitter.com/LjxZOr0glH — Kevin Sanchez (@kevinxsanchez) February 12, 2019

A video taken from the protest shows Klepper and others locking hands as cops place demonstrators in handcuffs.

Jordan is the former host of Comedy Central's satirical late-night show, 'The Opposition,' which was canceled last summer after its first season. He's also appeared on almost 200 episodes of Comedy Central's 'Daily Show.'

We've reached out to a rep for Klepper ... so far, no word back.

