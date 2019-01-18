Killer Mike Says Protest or Not, Super Bowl a Huge Win for Black People

Killer Mike Kaepernick Protests Aside Super Bowl a Big 'W' for Black People

Killer Mike insists all the controversy over black artists playing the Super Bowl Halftime Show masks the most important point -- which is huge financial opportunities for the black community.

We got the Run the Jewels rapper in NYC, where he's promoting his new Netflix series, "Trigger Warning." We asked Mike about the heat his pal Big Boi and Travis Scott have been taking for joining Maroon 5 ... instead of protesting the NFL in support of Colin Kaepernick.

Mike's heard about the push for the artists to take a knee during the show, and says more power to 'em if they do it. However, he's not coming down on them if they don't.

As an ATL guy himself, Mike says Super Bowl LIII's biggest impact won't be on the field, or on the halftime show stage -- it'll be in the bank accounts of thousands of people getting work because of the event.

He also clued us in on his plans for Super Bowl Sunday -- and they don't involve football. But, there will very likely be a bowl.