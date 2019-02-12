KISS Continues Farewell Tour With Historic Show on Sunset Strip

KISS Farewell Tour ... Historic Show on Sunset Strip!!!

KISS is on their final tour ever -- or so they say -- and they kept plugging along Monday by going back in time and playing a club they'd never played before ... the legendary Whisky A Go Go, but the show really started out on the Sunset Strip.

The NYC face-painted boys marched across Sunset, from The London Hotel to the Whisky ... stopping traffic to pose in the middle of the street. Think Beatles on Abbey Road ... with way more makeup, hair and platform shoes.

Once inside, the band ran through a ton of their hits, including "Lick It Up" and "Detroit Rock City." Safe to say the packed house of about 500 loved it, along with the listeners on SiriusXM ... which aired the concert.

KISS cofounder Ace Frehley isn't with his former bandmates for this farewell tour ... something Gene Simmons was tight-lipped about prior to the show. As we reported, Gene claimed Ace got the boot for being unprofessional, but Ace fired back ... accusing Gene of groping his wife and being a sex addict.

Fun fact: If this really is the band's farewell, it's a damn good thing they played the Whisky, which has famously hosted the likes of The Doors, Led Zeppelin, and Janis Joplin. Good company to keep.