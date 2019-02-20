TMZ Best in Show Challenge Pick the Prize-Winning Pet ... Vote Now on Top 5 Vids!!!

TMZ Best In Show Challenge: Vote Now for the Prize-Winning Pet

Attention all pet owners and pet lovers -- we've seen what your dogs, cats, bunnies, raccoons and even a dolphin have to offer ... and we've narrowed it down to 5 finalists for TMZ's "Best in Show."

Check out the videos below and let us know which wonderful animal really has the wow factor worthy of 1st place. The top vote-getter earns a $3,000 prize, while the runners-up will take home $500. Not too shabby!

BTW -- Wednesday is National Love Your Pet Day ... perfect timing, right?

Voting ends Thursday at 7 AM PST and the winner will be announced afterward on "TMZ on TV" and "TMZ Live." So ... which pet is the Best in Show?!