Nicki Minaj Show Canceled After Arena Can't Handle Tech ... She Still Meets Thousands of Fans

Nicki Minaj Show Canceled After Arena Can't Handle Tech, Still Meets Fans

EXCLUSIVE

Nicki Minaj was unable to perform after the arena she was scheduled at had some serious electrical issues ... but the rapper still made sure to leave a mark on thousands of her fans.

Nicki's show in Slovakia Friday was canceled after sources tell us the venue couldn't support the massive technical aspects of her stage. We're told transformers shut down ... and the arena suffered several outages as a result.

The tech issues didn't stop Nicki from connecting with those who came to see her. Minaj personally told the audience what was wrong ... and spent the next several hours walking around the arena and saying hello.

Nicki still has another 20 shows on the European tour ... and she plans on figuring out a new date for her fans in Slovakia ASAP.