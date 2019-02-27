AOC Superhero Wrestling Rebel ... In New Comic Book

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Has Wrestling Arc in New Comic

EXCLUSIVE

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is about to become a superhero in a new comic book chronicling her rise to Congress ... and her story starts in the ring.

TMZ has obtained a couple pages from Josh Blaylock and Devil's Due's new project, "Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Freshman Force: New Party, Who Dis?" which hits the shelves in May.

The graphic novel paints AOC as a larger-than-life character who shows up in D.C. to kick some GOP ass with her fellow freshmen. Sounds real enough, but check out these panels.

Here's how the storyline begins ... AOC is a promising wrestler, and in WWE style, she kicks the butt of veteran Congressman Joe Crowley in the ring, and back in the locker room she meets a RIPPED Nancy Pelosi.

It's clear ... Josh and co. are not skimping on all the pulp drama. For the record ... AOC is not involved in the comic and, so far, has said nothing.

Oh, and BTW ... there's another page we got our hands on that takes a big shot at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Peep it for yourself ... very "Where's Waldo?"-esque.