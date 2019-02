Dr. Frank Poole in '2001: A Space Odyssey' 'Memba Him?!

Gary Lockwood is best-known for playing the scientific spaceman Dr. Frank Poole -- who gets killed and left floating through space by the ship's onboard computer, HAL 9000 -- in Stanley Kubrick's 1968 movie masterpiece, "2001: A Space Odyssey." Guess what he looks like now!