Jason Momoa Fire Scare On Plane ... Emergency Landing In Palm Springs

Jason Momoa's Private Jet Makes Emergency Landing After Fire Scare

Jason Momoa is the king of the seas, but he's not yet mastered the skies ... because his private jet made an emergency landing after nearly catching fire!!!

The "Aquaman" star survived the scare of a lifetime Wednesday morning ... we're told Jason's private plane safely landed in Palm Springs after the aircraft reported an engine fire.

The Palm Springs Fire Department says the engine fire turned out to be a false alarm ... and a firefighter snapped a pic with Jason on the tarmac.

Jason's reps say he was flying from Los Angeles to Phoenix for a business meeting, and about halfway through the flight, the plane started malfunctioning ... leading to an emergency landing.

In a truly baller move, Jason and his crew got another private jet to take them to their destination.

Looks like it's Jason's lucky day. Our advice ... go buy a lotto ticket!!!