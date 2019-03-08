Ronda Rousey Goes Off On WWE 'F**k You People'

Ronda Rousey Goes Off On WWE, 'F**k You People'

Ronda Rousey just went scorched earth on the WWE, its fans and the City of L.A. -- issuing a big "F**k you" to all of 'em ... while insisting none of this stuff is scripted.

"I’m not going out there and doing their f*cking act anymore," Ronda said during a heated moment on her video blog posted Thursday.

"I’m going out there and doing whatever the hell I want. And, they can explain it however they want -- but f*ck em. Everybody. WWE Universe included."

We know what you're thinking -- is her declaration of being non-scripted actually scripted? Probably, but it's still really entertaining.

So, why's Ronda so mad? She's been beefing with WWE rival Becky Lynch -- who's been taking personal shots at Rousey ... including insulting her husband and UFC fighting career.

Most recently, Becky (real name Rebecca Quin) referred to Ronda's husband, Travis Browne, as a "d*ck" -- which pissed Ronda off.

"Rebecca Quin, I don’t care what the script says, I’m beating the living shit out of you the next time I see you," Ronda had said on Twitter.

Now, in her new video ... Ronda continued to attack Becky and others.

"Wrestling is scripted. It’s made up. It’s not real. None of those bitches can f*cking touch me. The end.”

Ronda also went off on the City of Los Angeles -- blasting L.A. fans for booing her at Staples Center.

"Los Angeles, they don't have any pride in their own city at all," she said ... while ripping Los Angelinos for being bandwagon Lakers, Dodgers and Rams fans.

"That whole city is just a bunch of people who are f*cking transplants who are trying to escape sh*tty ass Ohio or wherever the f*ck that they’re from and they have no pride in L.A. and they come to our f*cking games and sh*t on our teams and say ‘I’m from Los Angeles, I’ve been living here for 10 years’ -- No you’re f*cking not!”

This should get interesting ...