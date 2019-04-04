UFC's Frank Shamrock Abandoned Dog Gets Adopted ... 'Simply Meant To Be'

UFC's Frank Shamrock's Abandoned Dog Gets Adopted, 'Simply Meant To Be'

EXCLUSIVE

Here's an amazing story to start your Thursday ... the dog UFC legend Frank Shamrock abandoned in a parking lot has been adopted and has a new, loving home -- TMZ Sports has learned.

As we previously reported ... Shamrock tethered his mom's dog, Zelda, to a pickup truck at Dallas' Love Field Airport last month because he says, "I had no other solution to solve that problem."

Frank says his mother was so sick, she could no longer take care of her dogs ... and when Frank couldn't find a home for Zelda, his plan was to leave the pet in an airport parking lot for security to find.

The problem? Authorities never found her ... and the dog was left tied to the truck for 5 DAYS.

The SPCA of Texas immediately took her in once cops FINALLY located her ... and told us she was in good care, receiving plenty of "TLC."

Now ... SPCA officials say they've found a new home for her -- and believe it's a PERFECT match.

They tell us a woman who had read about Zelda's story received an alert that the pup had been officially put up for adoption Wednesday and immediately raced down to the shelter to meet her.

We're told it was love at first sight ... and, now, Zelda has a new mom and a loving home.

"Zelda’s new mom reports that Zelda is the spitting image of her beloved dog who passed away last November," an SPCA spokesperson says ... "We think that this was simply meant to be and so did she."

"According to Zelda’s new mom, 'We’re going to go home. Say goodbye to all the other doggies … they're waiting for their homes.'”