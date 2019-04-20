Gavin DeGraw Eats It After Singing National Anthem at Predators Playoff Game

Gavin DeGraw Nasty Spill!!! After Singing Nat. Anthem

Gavin DeGraw's probably hurtin' bad right now ... after slipping and planting his face on some hard ice.

The "I Don't Want To Be" hitmaker hit up Bridgestone Arena in Nashville Saturday for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Stars and Predators. He was there to sing the National Anthem and absolutely KILLED. But, as he was hyping up the crowd ... he took one step too many backward and BAM!!!

DOWN GOES GAVIN DEGRAW pic.twitter.com/aAcmhKGHxj — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 20, 2019

It ain't pretty ... Gavin's face met the ice and it looked like it was a hard collision. Tough break for the local kid. He not only lives in Nashville, but he also owns the very popular joint, Nashville Underground ... a massive 4-level joint and bar just blocks away from the arena and on the famous Honky Tonk Highway.

Naturally, the joint specializes in Nashville hot chicken ... but they also serve steak. Hear that, Gavin? Introduce some raw steak on that pretty face.