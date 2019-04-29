'Game Of Thrones' Cast Throwbacks Guess Who!

Now that we are half-way through the final season, it's time to go way back to the beginning.

Before these little lords and ladies were battling the White Walkers and setting their sights on the Iron Throne, they were just true-born free folk growing up faster than winter came. Grab your Valyrian steel and burn through this many-faced gallery of cute "Game of Thrones" cast kid pics to see if these fan favorites were raised to be kings, knights, or even a mother of dragons.

The night is dark and full of terrors ... but luckily these young wildlings are guaranteed to brighten up your day!

Can you guess who they are?