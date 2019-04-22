'Game Of Thrones' Behind The Scenes Photos

'Game Of Thrones' -- Behind The Scenes Photos

Fear may cut deeper than swords ... but these fun photos prove that when the camera stops rolling, there is nothing to be afraid of!

"Game of Thrones" is striking down on it's final few episodes and the close-knit cast is remembering all of their favorite behind the scenes moments of the epic series. Whether it's Sansa and Arya reuniting in Season 7, the Lannister siblings paying off their debts in humor in-between takes, or Daenerys' not-so fantastical ride on a green screen dragon just last episode, these crew candids are sure to prepare you for winter.

The things they do for love.