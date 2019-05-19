'Game Of Thrones' Celebrity Cosplay Fired Up Fans!

'Game Of Thrones' Celebrity Cosplay -- Fired Up Fans

Prepare yourselves ... the 'Game of Thrones' series finale is coming.

The time is finally here to wrap-up winter and watch the last episode ever, and these fired up fans are geeking out. Dax Shepard warged in his Bran Stark costume, Josh Gad made an impressive Jon Snow, and even Joe Jonas dressed up as Sansa Stark -- portrayed by his fiancee, Sophie Turner. Grab your swords and crowns because this gallery of stars in cosplay will be sure to get you enchanted for the end of an era.

If you think this has a happy ending, then you haven't been paying attention.