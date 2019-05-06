'GoT' Famous Fans Stars Taking The Iron Throne

There are only two episodes left before we get to see who will rule the Seven Kingdoms and sit upon the Iron Throne, but first, these brave celebrities are volunteering to keep the seat warm during the cold winter battles.

These famous "Game Of Thrones" fanatics are giving Cersei a run for her Lannister gold because this gallery of sharp shots are fit for a king! Even though their claim to the throne might be weak, it's still hard not to bend the knee.

These sitting stars better be careful ... the lords who have ruled before them were not very lucky.