Guess Who This Ballin' Kid Turned Into!

This little girl was a cute and stylish little baller before a superhero role changed her life. The superhero itself made history as the first series about an out gay superhero character with an out character donning the famous costume. Before nailing this role ... this youngster was an Australian model who cut her teeth on MTV Australia. She later landed on "Australia's Next Top Model" but really made her mark in the acting world on Netflix's hit series "Orange is the New Black."

She's also got some strong pipes ... releasing her first single in 2012.

Can you guess who she is?