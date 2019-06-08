Hot Stars In Sexy Robes Snug Life!!!

Hot Stars In Sexy Robes -- Snug Life!

From models such as Jasmine Sanders and Olivia Culpo to actress Gabrielle Union, these bundled babes are serving looks in their loungewear and showing you exactly what to do with your down time this weekend. Sit back, relax, and get loose from those restricting clothes with these leading ladies slipping into something a lot more comfortable.

Take a good look at them by scrolling through our gallery of sexy stars in hot robes ... See all the hotties thriving in this snuggle style.

It clearly does not take much for these ladies to show off their famous features.

That's a wrap on the week!!!