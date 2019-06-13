Matt Damon Does Kissy Face in Selfie with Chris Hemsworth and Their Wives

Matt Damon Steps Up Selfie Game ... Full Kissy Face with Chris Hemsworth

Matt Damon's selfie game is strong -- if he were a middle school girl .. or a Kardashian.

Matt and his buddy, Chris Hemsworth, went out on a double date with their wives Wednesday night in Brooklyn, and after hitting up DUMBO House for dinner ... they stopped on the street for a group selfie with some other friends.

That's when Jason Bourne busted out one of his most surprising moves ever -- the kissy face!

Look away, Ben Affleck.

In case you're wondering ... the bromance between Bourne and Thor is real.

They've been super-tight for a couple years now, and Hemsworth's wife, Elsa Pataky, has said their families hit it off because they each have a few kids ... and she's a huge fan of Damon's wife, Luciana Barroso.

Matt also attended the premiere of Chris' new movie, "Men in Black: International," in NYC Tuesday to support his pal.

So cute.