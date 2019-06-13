Matt Damon Does Kissy Face in Selfie with Chris Hemsworth and Their Wives

Matt Damon's selfie game is strong -- if he were a middle school girl .. or a Kardashian.
Matt and his buddy, Chris Hemsworth, went out on a double date with their wives Wednesday night in Brooklyn, and after hitting up DUMBO House for dinner ... they stopped on the street for a group selfie with some other friends.
That's when Jason Bourne busted out one of his most surprising moves ever -- the kissy face!
Look away, Ben Affleck.
In case you're wondering ... the bromance between Bourne and Thor is real.
They've been super-tight for a couple years now, and Hemsworth's wife, Elsa Pataky, has said their families hit it off because they each have a few kids ... and she's a huge fan of Damon's wife, Luciana Barroso.
Matt also attended the premiere of Chris' new movie, "Men in Black: International," in NYC Tuesday to support his pal.
So cute.