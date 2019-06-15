Celebrity Zaddies Guess Who!

It is Father's Day weekend and even though these fine fellas aren't dads yet, they sure are hot enough to be considered a zaddy.

We are taking time out of this weekend's dad-only celebration to appreciate these sexy stars and their shredded shots, despite not actually being a father themselves ... It's the perfect preparation heading into Father's Day!

Just take a good look through our gallery of celebrity zaddies to truly understand why these guys earned the title ... And while you're at it, see if you can guess the shirtless stud showing off in these hot shots.

You'll understand soon enough.