Ripped Celebrity Booties -- Guess Who!

These ladies are cutting out the unnecessary and are ready to make some sexy statements!

Forget covering up, these babes in blue jeans are showing off what they've got in a whole new way. Skinny jeans are out, since these stars are starting to live on the edge and step out looking ripped ... And are not afraid to show off some skin!!!

Get a good look at the famous faces showing off their new cheeky look by scrolling through our gallery of shredded celebrity booties. Take a really good look to see if you can figure out the hottie in denim.

Peek-a-booty!!!