North West and Penelope Celebrate at Kardashian Birthday Party

Two of the Kardashian kids got their traditional double birthday party this weekend, courtesy of Kim and Kourtney.

North West turned 6 on Saturday and Penelope turns 7 next month, but close enough for a birthday bash.

The theme of the party ... the Hasbro game, Candy Land. It was held in the backyard of one of the Kardashians ... we don't know which.

Tons of party stuff ... a bounce house, toadstools and the obligatory candy, complete with an enormous candy bar festooned with the worlds, "Happy B-Day Penelope and North."

North and Kim showed up with matching eye shadow and braids.

Kanye and Kris Jenner were there for all the festivities, along Khloe, Scott Disick and Sophia Richie and Larsa Pippen. As far as we can see, Kylie and Kendall were nowhere in sight, although it may just be their pics weren't posted.