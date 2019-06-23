BET Experience Cardi B, Migos, Lil Yachty Rock the House

Cardi B, Migos, Lil Yachty Headline BET Experience Leading Up to Awards

The 7th Annual BET Experience Saturday night did not disappoint ... not by a long shot.

The big event celebrating BET Weekend in L.A. went down at Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles, and featured the likes of Cardi B, Migos, G-Eazy, Yung Miami, Lil Yachty, Lil Baby, and Trippie Redd.

Staples was also where Meek Mill and YG performed Friday night, with a tribute to Nipsey Hussle.

The concerts are all a lead-up to Sunday night's 19th Annual BET Awards, which will go down at L.A.'s Microsoft Theater. Cardi leads the nominations with 7, followed by Drake with 5.

Regina Hall is hosting the ceremony.