BET Awards Style for Miles

2019 BET Awards Behind The Scenes Photos

The 2019 BET Awards saw hip-hop legends hanging out with newcomers, movie stars mingling with TV counterparts and everyone was having a good time … showing off their bold styles, fierce swag and lots and lots of cell phones.

Some of the big stars who kept their phones close by … La La Anthony, O.T. Genasis, DJ Mustard, Bobby Lytes, Lil Nas X and DJ Khaled -- The latter also took part in a touching tribute to Nipsey Hussle alongside YG, John Legend and Marsha Ambrosius.

Other stars taking in the festivities were 2 Chainz, Rihanna, Cardi B, Diddy, Mary J. Blige, Lil Nas’ collabo partner Billy Ray Cyrus … along with lots of other fab faces.

Check out all the behind the scenes action at the star-studded celebration.