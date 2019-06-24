Guess Who This Brunette Boy Turned Into!

This brown-eyed boy with a slick hairstyle would go on to become a regular actor on a TV series starring a lot of girls. Well before that, though ... this Omaha, Nebraska kid did community theater with Conor Oberst, who would go on to form the band Bright Eyes.

Need more clues? He got his start in the entertainment biz doing voice-over work and commercials, including a "Grease" spoof with Amy Adams in 1997.