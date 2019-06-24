Guess Who This Firey Kid Turned Into!
Guess Who This Firey Kid Turned Into!
7/3/2019 12:01 AM PT
This teething little red head was born in NYC and her parents were also actors. It's no wonder why it didn't take her long to get into the family biz ... doing commercial work and voice-overs at the age of 4. Just three years later ... she appeared in her first movie, "Private Parts." Crazy, right?
She ultimately landed a ton of roles but in the midst of her rise as an actress she studied voice, ballet, jazz, hip-hop, tap and theatre dance. She even performed at the Lincoln Center. She'd ultimately move to Los Angeles when she was 18 and within 2 weeks landed a part in a pilot named "My American Family." The show's title ultimately changed to "Modern Family."
1 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.