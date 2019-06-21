Guess Who This Shady Lady Turned Into!

Before this blonde beauty was turning heads on the runway and modeling the hottest fashions, she was born in Tucson, Arizona to her famous actor father.

Growing up, this little cutie wanted to be a professional classical ballet dancer, but a foot injury dashed her dreams and a new career was born ... modeling. She started appearing in magazines, graduated to commercials, made her runway debut walking for Topshop, graced several mag covers and is now the face of Levi's Jeans.

Oh, and she's married to arguably the biggest pop star in the world ... a dude who might soon fight an A-list actor.

Can you guess who she is?