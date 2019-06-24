Mary J. Blige Supports Cardi B Getting Album of the Year at BET Awards

Some folks were upset Cardi B won Album of the Year at the BET Awards -- but not Mary J. Blige ... whose opinion MIGHT just matter more than yours.
The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul was leaving TAO Sunday night in Hollywood after the jam-packed show -- in which Mary herself received a Lifetime Achievement award -- and she told us how she felt about CB getting the big prize over the other nominated artists.
AND THE WINNER IS ... @iamcardib! Congrats on album of the year 🔥#BETAwards pic.twitter.com/PRoa46UY09— BET (@BET) June 24, 2019
Check it out -- Mary's got nothin' but love for Cardi, whom she thinks "deserved that s***!" ... no questions asked. Some peeps thought Meek Mill, Travis Scott or Ella Mai were more worthy, but Mary wasn't hearing it. It's clear ... Cardi's got her heart.
.@maryjblige & @lilkim take us back with "I Can Love You" 🔥 #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/0nDdKdYcM7— BET (@BET) June 24, 2019
We also had to congratulate MJB on the big award she walked away with -- for which she did her OWN damn tribute, alongside Lil' Kim and others. It was absolutely epic, and if Cardi deserved AOTY ... Mary absolutely deserved a lifetime achievement.
Mary opened up to our camera guy about how it felt to be honored ... sounds like it left a bigger impact than some might have thought.