Guess Who This Sweatband Sweetie Turned Into!
6/27/2019 12:01 AM PDT
Before this sweatband sweetie burst onto the scene as one of the cast members of "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood," she was born and raised just up the California coast in Oakland.
She grew up as a dancer, but now she's a fashion designer and entrepreneur working alongside her super famous husband. They have one kid together, with another baby on the way. Her husband, by the way, is a musician with a unique connection to Kim Kardashian.
If you still need a couple more hints ... she's got a royal nickname and we must say it's quite lovely.
