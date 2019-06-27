Kevin Spacey Accuser Sues for Sexual Assault

Breaking News Getty

Kevin Spacey's accuser in the actor's criminal case has just filed a civil lawsuit, claiming the alleged incident left him with "severe and permanent mental distress and emotional injuries."

The man, who was 18 years old at the time, claims Spacey repeatedly groped him in 2016 at a Nantucket bar. The plaintiff worked at the bar and claims Spacey got him drunk and repeatedly grabbed his genitals.

The man's mother, former Boston TV achor Heather Unruh, brought the allegations to light last year. Spacey has been criminally charged in the allgeged incident ... and he denies the allegations.