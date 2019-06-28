Robert Kraft & Gronk Reunite at Julian Edelman's Documentary Premiere
6/28/2019 10:34 AM PDT
The gang's back together again ... with some of the biggest stars in New England Patriots history (minus 1 G.O.A.T.) reuniting at the premiere of Julian Edelman's new documentary.
It all went down in Foxboro on Thursday ... where Edelman was screening his new SHOWTIME flick, "100% Julian Edelman" ... which follows the Super Bowl MVP's life on and off the field.
Among the stars who showed up for the event -- Pats owner Robert Kraft and newly-retired future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski!
Snoop Dogg also hit the red carpet ... strange considering he's a die-hard Steelers fan (but he really loves ALL football) ... along with former Pats WR Danny Amendola and Gronk's bikini model girlfriend, Camille Kostek.
So, where was Tom Brady? No word ... but he's been training like a maniac this offseason and working on his arm strength to prove he can still fire a football at speeds over 60 mph!
