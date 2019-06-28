Robert Kraft & Gronk Reunite at Julian Edelman's Documentary Premiere

The gang's back together again ... with some of the biggest stars in New England Patriots history (minus 1 G.O.A.T.) reuniting at the premiere of Julian Edelman's new documentary.

It all went down in Foxboro on Thursday ... where Edelman was screening his new SHOWTIME flick, "100% Julian Edelman" ... which follows the Super Bowl MVP's life on and off the field.

Among the stars who showed up for the event -- Pats owner Robert Kraft and newly-retired future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski!

Snoop Dogg also hit the red carpet ... strange considering he's a die-hard Steelers fan (but he really loves ALL football) ... along with former Pats WR Danny Amendola and Gronk's bikini model girlfriend, Camille Kostek.