Khloe Kardashian Celebrates Turning 35 with Lots of Pink at Party

Pink on the Brain for my 35th Bday!!!

Play video content

The only pink thing missing from Khloe Kardashian's birthday bash was a panther.

From grilled cheese to donuts ... it was all pink all the time at Khloe's 35th bday shindig Thursday night. Kim, Kylie, Kourtney and Kendall, of course, were all front and center ... as was Sofia Richie.

Guests were greeted by a neon "Khlo Money" sign ... again, pink. The elegant setup included a gaggle of pink roses ...even pink-themed treadmill and weights.

"Koko's Drink Menu" offered up Casamigos tequila and Grey Goose vodka themed drinks, which they dubbed, "I'm in love with the KoKo" and "Khlo Money Moves."

For those who imbibed, the libations cups were embossed with Khloe quotes ... "The bigger the hoop, the bigger the ho." As you know ... Khloe loves her some huge loop earrings.

Khloe's kid, True, dressed in a soft pink dress to match her mama's hot-pink top. As the night came to a close ... Khloe & the gang grabbed life by the horns ... as in a mechanical bull.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.