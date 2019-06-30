Kim, Khloe Kardashian Celebrate Larsa Pippin's Birthday
6/30/2019 7:49 AM PDT
Kim Kardashian and co. glittered up WeHo Saturday night for a premature birthday celebration for Larsa Pippin.
Kim showed up to Craig's restaurant in a lime green minidress and her crew followed in similar fashion. They followed their playbook ... giving photogs the silent treatment but plenty of opportunities to shoot them as they walked in and when they left.
Larsa's turning 45 on July 6 ... it's a safe bet the celebration will go into the 4th of July weekend.
TMZ broke the story ... Larsa filed for divorce last November from Scottie Pippin after 20 years of marriage.
