Kim Kardashian Reps Travis Up Top, Kanye Down Low

Kim Kardashian West Pairs Travis Scott Astroworld Shirt with Yeezys

Kim Kardashian is all about showing support for her family, from neck to toes ... her husband, Kanye West, and her sister Kylie Jenner's baby daddy have her covered.

KKW was spotted out in Calabasas Monday leaving a business meeting looking very casual ... in a loose-fit Travis Scott shirt from the rapper's "By a Thread" collab with fashion designer Virgil Abloh, and some bicycle shorts.

On her feet ... a blueish-gray pair of Yeezys. Gotta get hubby some pub too, of course!

Kim's look might be relaxed, but it still isn't cheap. Trav's Astroworld tour shirt is his latest design and goes for over $150, and her husband's shoes are a couple hundred bucks ... not to mention the huge gold necklace she's rocking.

It's just like the ole saying: The family that cashes in on various items of merch together, stays ... rich together. Or, something like that.