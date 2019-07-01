Klay Thompson Ices Knee On 'Space Jam 2' Set

The Image Direct

Klay Thompson won't let his new $190 MIL contract keep him from his 2nd job ... 'cause the NBA star hit up the "Space Jam 2" set right after signing that massive 5-year deal with the Warriors.

Check out Klay lounging on the Los Angeles set of LeBron James' new flick -- taking some time to ice down his left knee ... the same knee he inured in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on June 13.

Klay tore his ACL -- but despite the injury, he's still been showing up to film the movie. We got him just the other day crutching onto the basketball court where Bron has been shooting some of the action scenes.

Unclear if Klay's injury will be referenced in the movie or if producers plan on shooting Klay's scenes in a way that would make it seem like he's okay.

As we previously reported, there are a TON of huge basketball stars in the flick ... from Anthony Davis to Damian Lillard and Draymond Green.