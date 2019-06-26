Klay Thompson Crutches to 'Space Jam 2' Set ... Hugs LeBron

Think a torn ACL could stop Klay Thompson from shooting "Space Jam 2?!"

Think again!!

The Golden State Warriors superstar crutched his way on to the L.A. movie set on Wednesday -- just weeks after injuring his knee during Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Thompson was greeted by LeBron James himself -- who's starring in and producing the flick -- and the two talked it out for a while in front of the production crew.

Play video content TMZSports.com

Other stars on the set included Anthony Davis and Damian Lillard. The guy wearing #23 appears to be Draymond Green.

We're told the scene is set at an All-Star game -- there doesn't appear to be any Monstars present!

The production has been shooting all over Los Angeles -- including at the home of NBA superfan Jimmy Goldstein ... the super rich guy who's always rocking a cowboy hat at NBA games.

Goldstein owns a famous home in the Hollywood Hills -- and he custom built an "infinity" basketball court in his backyard just for LeBron.

Play video content TMZSports.com

As we previously reported, Bron reached out to several NBA stars to participate in the movie -- but not everyone agreed ... Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo turned down a role claiming he didn't want to take his focus away from training.

Play video content