Klay Thompson Crutches to 'Space Jam 2' Set, Hugs LeBron
6/27/2019 7:00 AM PDT
Think a torn ACL could stop Klay Thompson from shooting "Space Jam 2?!"
Think again!!
The Golden State Warriors superstar crutched his way on to the L.A. movie set on Wednesday -- just weeks after injuring his knee during Game 6 of the NBA Finals.
Thompson was greeted by LeBron James himself -- who's starring in and producing the flick -- and the two talked it out for a while in front of the production crew.
Other stars on the set included Anthony Davis and Damian Lillard. The guy wearing #23 appears to be Draymond Green.
We're told the scene is set at an All-Star game -- there doesn't appear to be any Monstars present!
The production has been shooting all over Los Angeles -- including at the home of NBA superfan Jimmy Goldstein ... the super rich guy who's always rocking a cowboy hat at NBA games.
Goldstein owns a famous home in the Hollywood Hills -- and he custom built an "infinity" basketball court in his backyard just for LeBron.
As we previously reported, Bron reached out to several NBA stars to participate in the movie -- but not everyone agreed ... Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo turned down a role claiming he didn't want to take his focus away from training.
'SJ2' ain't Bron's only major project ... he has a development deal with Warner Bros. to produce TV shows and movies for the studio.
