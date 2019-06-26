Klay Thompson Crutches to 'Space Jam 2' Set, Hugs LeBron

Klay Thompson Crutches to 'Space Jam 2' Set ... Hugs LeBron

6/27/2019 7:00 AM PDT
Exclusive
Think a torn ACL could stop Klay Thompson from shooting "Space Jam 2?!" 

Think again!!

The Golden State Warriors superstar crutched his way on to the L.A. movie set on Wednesday -- just weeks after injuring his knee during Game 6 of the NBA Finals. 

Thompson was greeted by LeBron James himself -- who's starring in and producing the flick -- and the two talked it out for a while in front of the production crew. 

Other stars on the set included Anthony Davis and Damian Lillard. The guy wearing #23 appears to be Draymond Green

We're told the scene is set at an All-Star game -- there doesn't appear to be any Monstars present! 

The production has been shooting all over Los Angeles -- including at the home of NBA superfan Jimmy Goldstein ... the super rich guy who's always rocking a cowboy hat at NBA games.

Goldstein owns a famous home in the Hollywood Hills -- and he custom built an "infinity" basketball court in his backyard just for LeBron.

As we previously reported, Bron reached out to several NBA stars to participate in the movie -- but not everyone agreed ... Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo turned down a role claiming he didn't want to take his focus away from training. 

'SJ2' ain't Bron's only major project ... he has a development deal with Warner Bros. to produce TV shows and movies for the studio.

