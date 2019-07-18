Guess Who This Brown-Eyed Girl Turned Into!

This mahogany-eyed teen went on to become one of the funniest ladies in the (wine) country.

She cut her comedy teeth as a regular on "Saturday Night Live" in the 2000s, but this actress actually got her start in showbiz on hospital dramas like "City of Angels" and "Chicago Hope." After her big 'SNL' break -- where she played characters like Beyonce, Tyra Banks, Barbara Streisand and even Donatella Versace -- she went on to bigger and better things.

This kiddo has starred on hit shows like "Up All Night," "Portlandia," "Brooklyn 99," "Maya & Marty," "Big Mouth," "The Awesomes," "The Good Place" and others.

She's also acted in some huge movies, such as "As Good As It Gets," "MacGruber," "Idiocracy," "Shrek the Third," "Grown Ups," "50 First Dates," "The Happytime Murders," "Bridesmaids" ... and Amy Poehler's Netflix movie, "Wine Country."

FYI, this star is tight with a bunch of the funniest women in the industry -- Tina Fey, Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig and a bunch of those other 'SNL' alums are good pals of hers.