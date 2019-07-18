Joe Biden Dishes Up Soul Food in L.A.

Play video content TMZ.com

Joe Biden wanted to show the world he has soul, so what better place to prove it than Dulan's on Crenshaw.

In case you don't know, Dulan's Soul Food is an L.A. institution, and clearly Biden knows it. So, after the shellacking he took during the first debate courtesy of Sen. Kamala Harris, he grabbed an apron and got to work.

Our photog tested his mettle, asking the hard question ... What's your favorite dish? Answer: Potatoes, eggs, sausage, bacon and fried chicken -- solid choices, all of them.