Guess Who This Cute Kid Turned Into!
7/22/2019 12:01 AM PT
This cute little girl could very soon become the First Lady ... if her man plays his cards right in 2020. But, ya probably know her best from her storied career as an actress and activist. This NYC native started her career incredibly young ... playing a minor role on "Sesame Street."
She rose to fame with roles in Edward Burns' "Sidewalks of New York," Spike Lee's "25th Hour," Oliver Stone's "Alexander" and "Sin City." The younger generation might know her better from "Jane the Virgin."
She's also an insanely talented singer ... she's featured in the Outkast track "She Lives in My Lap" and showed off her singing chops in "Rent."
