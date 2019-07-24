Dustin Brooks on 'Zoey 101' 'Memba Him?!

Los Angeles native Paul Butcher was only eleven years old when he gained fame as the genius younger brother, Dustin Brooks, in the 00's Nickelodeon think piece, "Zoey 101."

Paul Butcher was cast alongside stars like Sean Flynn as the PCA friend, Chase Matthews, and Christopher Massey as his BFF roomie, Michael Barret ... and of course, Jamie Lynn Spears as the peppy main character, Zoey Brooks.

There's no telling if he'll be included in the possible reboot ... but we do know what he'll look like if he does!