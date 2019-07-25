Guess Who This Turtleneck Tot Turned Into!
7/25/2019 12:01 AM PT
Before this blondie hit it big on the big screen, she was a self-proclaimed goody two-shoes who grew up in western Massachusetts. She was also a super bookworm -- graduating Magna Cum Laude at the University of Pennsylvania. She later attended the prestigious American Conservatory Theater and worked in theater in NYC before landing some small roles.
But, soon the small gigs turned into big roles ... first as Betty Brant in "Spider-Man" and later in Steven Spielberg's "Catch Me If You Can" and Oliver Stone's biopic of George W. Busch, "W."
Truth be told ... ya might have LOL'd during her scenes in "The 40-Year-Old Virgin."
