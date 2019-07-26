Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Who's Worse, Trump or Pence?

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Mayor Pete Buttigieg is undeniably mentally agile, but he really had to think about this one ... who's worse -- Donald Trump or Mike Pence?

The South Bend Mayor appeared Friday on "TMZ Live," and we posed the question in the wake of renewed cries by some Dems to impeach Trump. Obviously, if he were to be impeached and then convicted by the Senate, Pence would become Prez.

For Buttigieg, the choice is distasteful, but he VERY reluctantly seems to pick the one he thinks is the lesser of 2 evils ... or maybe it's more accurate to say he doesn't choose the greater evil.