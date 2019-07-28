Brad Pitt -- Good Genes or Good Docs?!

Brad Pitt Good Genes or Good Docs?

7/28/2019 8:33 AM PT
Getty

Brad Pitt's good looks are a real-life 'Curious Case!'

Here's a 24-year-old version of the "Thelma & Louis" star showing off his long locks at a fundraiser event in Beverly Hills, California back in 1988 (left).

31 years later ... the now 55-year-old icon was spotted looking better than ever at the premiere of Quentin Tarantino's 9th film, "Once Upon A Time ... In Hollywood" (right).

The award winning actor stars alongside A-list celebs like Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, Kurt Russell, Al Pacino, Luke Perry and heaps of other famous faces.

There's no stunt doubles here.

The question is ...

Brad Pitt ...

Related Articles

2 COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video