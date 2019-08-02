Guess Who This Brushin' Baby Turned Into!
Guess Who This Brushin' Baby Turned Into!
8/2/2019 12:01 AM PT
Before this brushin' baby became a chart-topping artist and actor, he showed great musical talent from an early age. Growing up in Manhattan, he starting banging on pots and pans in his parent's kitchen, using them as drums. By the age of 5, he knew he wanted to be a musician and he started playing guitar.
His family moved to Los Angeles when he was 10, and he joined the California Boys Choir and was first introduced to rock music.
Now, his resume is incredible ... winning the Grammy Award for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance 4 years in a row from 1999 to 2002.
