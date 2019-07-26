Danielle in 'The Girl Next Door' 'Memba Her?!

Canadian actress Elisha Cuthbert shot to stardom in the early '00s when she took on the role of the neighborhood adult film star, Danielle, who battles living her double life in the cult classic rom-com, "The Girl Next Door."

Elisha Cuthbert shared the silver screen with Emile Hirsch as the naive high schooler, Matthew Kidman who (of course) gets the girl at the end and James Remar as the swingin' male porn star, Hugo Posh.

Elisha was also in "Love Actually," "Old School" and "House of Wax" around the same time as 'TGND.'