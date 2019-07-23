Kyle on 'Road Trip' 'Memba Him?!

Nashville-born Donald Joseph (DJ) Qualls gained fame after his hysterical role as the awkward ladies man (and car owner), Kyle -- who hooks up with the hottie at the fraternity party -- in the 2000 coming of age film "Road Trip."

DJ Qualls wasn't the only star in the cinematic masterpiece ... he shared the big screen with other celebs like Seann William Scott as his typecast bro character, E.L. Faldt, Breckin Myer as the angsty lover, Josh Parker, Paulo Costanzo as the wise Rubin Carver and Tom Green as ... well ... whatever the hell Tom Green does.