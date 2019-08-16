Guess Who This Freckled Kid Turned Into!
8/16/2019 12:01 AM PT
This dapper kid would grow up to one day be on a show that if mentioned right this instance, it would really give away the answer. So, we'll keep you guessing. This hilarious actor bounced around states a lot growing up ... from being born in NYC and raised in Rhode Island to going to college in Massachusetts.
His first big break came in 2005 when he pitched a show that would ultimately become the hit series we said we wouldn't mention right away. He went on to star in both "Horrible Bosses" movies, and he also lent his voice to "Monsters University."
