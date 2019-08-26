MTV's 2019 VMAs Behind The Scenes, Shawn Mendes and Senoritas
2019 VMAS Shawn Mendes and Senoritas ... Behind The Scenes
8/26/2019 7:34 PM PT
The 2019 VMAs were all about Shawn Mendes and some sexy senoritas ... and they dazzled behind the scenes.
The Prudential Center in Newark, NJ was the center of the music world Monday night, with tons of A-listers in the house for MTV's signature award show. Shawn performed his hit duet, "Senorita" with Camila Cabello ... but she wasn't the only mamacita turning heads.
Bella and Gigi Hadid looked absolutely stunning ... and the supermodel sisters stole the show in matching outfits.
Not to be outdone, Halsey showed some serious skin in a colorful dress, punctuated by rainbow streaks in her hair. Check out the pics ... and let your jaw drop.
